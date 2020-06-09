Man in India gets handphone charger removed from bladder after using it to pleasure himself (VIDEO)

Dr Walliul couldn’t believe that the patient had inserted the 61-centimetre-long cable into his penis. — Picture via Facebook/Wallie Islam.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — It’s fair to say that many people are addicted to their phones.

Some more than others, however, as a surgeon from Northern India surprisingly discovered that one of his patients was actually using his mobile phone’s charger cable to pleasure himself.

By inserting it into his penis.

Uploaded onto Dr Walliul Islam’s Facebook page five days ago, the senior general surgeon at a hospital in Assam, India, said that he has never come across something like this in his two-decade-long career.

“Surprises in surgery! After 25 years of experience in surgery, I continue to be surprised and shocked by instances like this where my surgical and intellectual skills are challenged,” said Dr Walliul.

He added that the patient was a 30-year-old man with an alleged history of “accidental” ingestion of headphones and other cables, and approached Dr Walliul for help — complaining of abdominal pains.

“I operated upon him to find nothing in the gastrointestinal tract, but instead discovered the mobile phone charger cord in his urinary bladder. All of you must be guessing what the entry point and route is.

“It entered through his penile urethra to his urinary bladder. His mental health remains a question.”

According to Metro UK and Indian news portal NewsMove, Dr Walliul also said that the patient was initially given a two-day laxative course in a bid to alleviate the pain before operating.

He added that the patient initially misled the doctors, claiming to have swallowed the two-foot-long (61 centimetres) cable through his mouth, before scans showed otherwise.

“He repeatedly told us that he consumed it through his mouth and we never imagined that an adult would lie about such a thing,” said Dr Walliul.

Dr Walliul said that the patient had become accustomed to inserting cables or other similar things into his penis — through his urinary meatus — as a form of sexual gratification or autoerotic stimulation, but possibly lost hold of it by accident when pleasuring himself.

A look at the removed cable. — Picture via Facebook/Wallie Islam

“It’s a type of masturbation called urethral sounding, which is the insertion of an object or liquid into the urethra. The patient had come to us five days after he inserted the cable,” said Dr Walliul.

“We could have done away with the surgery if he had told us the truth and removed the cable through the same route he inserted it.”

He added that surgery was successful and the patient spent three days recovering at the hospital before being discharged.

Dr Walliul’s post has since garnered a lot of attention online, with many social media users wondering just how (or why) the 30-year-old patient would do such a thing.

While others praised Dr Walliul for “skill” in successfully removing the charger cable, with some even jokingly asking if “he could still use the cable”.