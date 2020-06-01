Malaysian student gets online praise for completing popular song lyrics in ‘Finish Dato Siti Nurhaliza’s Song’ challenge (VIDEO)

Kesavan singing to the ‘Finish Dato Siti Nurhaliza’s Song’ challenge’. — Screen capture via Twitter/kesavan_49

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — Malaysian student, Kesavan Vekraman, only became a fan of Malaysian songbird Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza about two years ago.

But the 21-year-old’s knowledge of the singer’s songs amused many online after he posted a video of himself singing to the tunes of her songs in the ‘Finish Dato Siti Nurhaliza’s Song’ challenge.

He told Malay news portal, Mstar that he first heard Siti’s song, Nirmala when a senior in college sang the song for a competition and that started his love affair of singing the Malaysian songbird’s songs.

Anyone who takes up the challenge is required to sing the incomplete lyrics of the song within nine seconds or so before the lyrics of that particular stanza appear on screen.

Here’s me trying to guess Dato Siti Nurhaliza’s songs that I learned in these two years of being her fan. Tokti, I love you💓 pic.twitter.com/4olar7IEMk — Kesavan #TeamShreya (@kesavan_49) May 30, 2020

“Here I am trying to guess the songs by Datuk Siti Nurhaliza that I have learned in these two years of being her fan. Tokti, I love you,” read its description.

The almost two-minute video that was posted on Twitter last Saturday saw Kesavan melodiously belting out to Siti’s songs such as Percayalah, Sesuci Lebaran, Nazam Lebaran, Kesilapanku Keegonanmu and Cindai.

In one of his tweets, he said that he was thankful for the positive feedback that he has been receiving, especially from his friends who have been encouraging him to post his singing videos.

According to his Facebook profile, Kesavan is pursuing his studies in a teaching training institute in Ipoh.

Twitter users meanwhile complimented Kesavan for his melodious voice while others were in awe that he had memorised all of Siti’s songs.

“Great voice and maybe you should audition for the reality television show, Akademi Fantasia,” said one user while another one said, “That’s some top class singing.”

Another user, @jn_sm15 said, “I’m your fan now, so please sing Datuk Siti Nurhaliza’s songs with the full lyrics.”

His video has already been watched by over 120,000 viewers and liked by 9,000 over people at the time of writing.