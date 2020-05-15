Islamic fundraising platform aims to raise RM1.4m to provide Covid-19 essential hygiene kits for low-income frontliners

PayHalal’s chief financial officer Muazir Mokhtar (middle) said a sum of RM10,000 has been raised so far. — Picture courtesy of Muazir Mokhtar

PETALING JAYA, May 15 — Islamic fundraising platform PayHalal Sadaqah which was launched last month to assist the lower income workforce and frontliners amid the Covid-19 crisis, is aiming to raise RM1.4 million from the public.

The independent service offered by PayHalal, the Shariah-compliant payment gateway by Souqa Fintech Sdn Bhd that will use collections to purchase essential hygiene kits for the lower income workforce returning to work and also frontliners such as medical workers, police officers and municipality workers.

Employees and frontliners in need who are heading back to work will benefit from the kits consisting of cleansing wipes, liquid soaps, tissues, hand sanitisers, face masks and disinfectants.

Chief financial officer Muazir Mokhtar said, “It is our collective responsibility to provide the Covid-19 essential hygiene kits to reduce the risk of the virus especially with many being able to return to work since the conditional movement control order was enforced.

“We are appealing to partners and donors to assist in this vital work.”

He said that the hygiene kits will be distributed to 400,000 low-income workers especially those who commute to work using public transport.

According to Muazir, a sum of RM10,000 has been collected from the general public till today and the fundraising initiative will continue on for a year.

PayHalal Sadaqah’s team will also be distributing food parcels to frontline communities such as police workers, municipality employees, and also medical professions during the Hari Raya festive season, according to a statement.

Anyone keen to contribute can do so through its website.