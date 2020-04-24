Covid 19: Kind petrol station operator’s community table to be extended to Bukit Kemuning

A photo of the items on Petron Setia Alam's community table. —Photo courtesy of Petron Setia Alam

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 24 — News about a petrol station’s community table to assist the needy during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) has inspired others to do the same.

The operator of the Setia Alam Petron petrol station, who wished to be known as William, said he was approached by a community group who wanted to start a similar service after reading about his station’s effort in Malay Mail.

“I helped them to get in touch with another petrol station operator at Bukit Kemuning. The operator has since agreed to put up a table similar to the community table in my station,” he said.

William said he did not expect the community table to become popular.

It has served 3,630 people since March 27.

“From rice and canned food initially, we now have fish that have been pre-packed and frozen and other perishables,” he said.

William added that the idea for the community table came about after he knew there were people who were needy.

“That is why we started with rice initially. (Later) I approached a friend, who is a distributor, and got canned sardines at cost price.”

“Then someone called and said they wanted to donate money but we suggested non-perishable items instead,” he said.

William said as his station was strategically located, it made sense that they acted as the middle point for those in need and those who wish to donate.

“We are by no means a solution, we are just a day-to-day stop gap. We just do our best with what has been provided by everyone,” he added, thanking the community and his workers for helping.

Everyday, two station workers pack the goods dropped off by donors and organise the table, said William.

“If the items received are non-perishables, we will put them in our store while perishables would be packed and ready to be given out,” he said, adding that perishables were prioritised to be given out.

William said many of those who picked up the items from the table would come to his station on foot and some on motorcycles

“Rarely do they come in cars,” he said, adding that the community table gives out up to RM1,000 worth of items daily.

While those who come in to pick up the items are allowed to take a maximum of four items from the table a day, William admitted that there were some who took advantage of it by coming in several times daily.

The station had since overcome it by rotating the items placed on the table.

“So they cannot wait for an item they wanted and come in repeatedly,” he added.

For items that were in high demand such as milk powder, diapers and feminine products, Willam said they were now given out only on request.

“This is to ensure the items reach those who really need it.”

The station also gives exemption to those who could not come in daily, said William.

“A single mother with two sons can only come on weekends. So we set the items aside for her and give it to her when she comes in.”

“We are here to help and not to apply strict rules.”