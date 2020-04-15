Malaysian OKU woman with no hands sews PPE for frontliners using feet (VIDEO)

Norfarrah has been volunteering in Kolej Komuniti Teluk Intan’s corporate social responsibility programme to sew gear for medical staff. — Facebook screengrab

PETALING JAYA, April 15 — A woman with different abilities wowed Malaysians when she shared a video of herself sewing personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontliners using her feet.

Norfarrah Syahirah Shaari, who was born without arms and uses her feet to perform her daily tasks, has been volunteering in a corporate social responsibility programme with Kolej Komuniti Teluk Intan (KKTI) to make protective gear for medical staff at Klinik Kesihatan Teluk Intan and Hospital Teluk Intan.

In a post on Facebook, the young woman who hails from Bagan Datuk, Perak, said she was grateful for the opportunity to help frontline workers who desperately need PPE as they work tirelessly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also answered questions from various social media users about how she operates the sewing machine using her feet.

“Many people have been asking to see how I use a sewing machine, so I’ll show you my own method when sewing with my feet.

“I'm feeling really motivated to sew PPE clothing for our frontliners,” she wrote.

The video has received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users who praised Norfarrah for giving her all to help frontline personnel despite being physically handicapped.

“Those who get to wear your clothes are truly blessed,” wrote Darjat Tujuh in the comments.

“You’ve given me the motivation to learn how to sew as well. You are such an awesome person,” said Izzatul Farah.

Norfarrah previously made the news last July when a video of her driving a car with her feet went viral on social media.

She told Harian Metro that she mustered up the courage to obtain her driving license seven years ago to prove that people with disabilities can be independent and self-sufficient.