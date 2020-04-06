‘Spiderman’ quizzed by cops at MCO roadblock is actually a frontline delivery worker

'Spiderman' was seen being questioned by the police at a roadblock last week. — Picture courtesy of Lalamove

PETALING JAYA, April 6 — A man in a Spiderman costume who was stopped at a police roadblock last week has been revealed to be a Lalamove rider on his delivery rounds.

Lalamove reached out to Malay Mail following a report on a Facebook post by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) that showed a photo of the superhero being quizzed by the cops.

The logistics provider stated that the rider had all the necessary documents to prove his mission of delivering goods during the movement control order (MCO) which has confined many Malaysians to their homes.

“We have issued a letter of permission to all our drivers in case they need to clarify with the officers if they are stopped at roadblocks during deliveries.

“We would like to suggest that the identity of Spiderman be revealed to the public clarifying he was ‘far from home’ for a good reason.

“Risking exposure, our delivery heroes continue their responsibility of delivering essential items to us so that we may ‘stay at home,’” said a Lalamove spokesperson.

The logistics provider added that the rider made the individual decision to don the Spiderman costume and brighten up customers’ days while going on his delivery rounds.

He joins many other delivery riders who have become unsung “superheroes” in a time where many Malaysians are not able to purchase essential items in person.

Logistics limited to essential services delivery is permitted under the MCO which has shuttered all non-essential businesses until April 14 in a bid to contain the Covid-19 crisis.