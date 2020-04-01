He knows how to grocery shop: Hotel receptionist turns personal shopper to help Shah Alam folk during Covid-19 shutdown

Wan Nazheem Jazan keeps a record of all the groceries ordered before purchasing them at supermarkets in Shah Alam. Picture by Wan Nazheem Jazan

PETALING JAYA, April 1 – Wan Nazheem Jazan is a hotel receptionist at Concorde Hotel Shah Alam.

But the 21-year-old has been put on leave as the hotel is closed due to the Covid-19 shutdown.

Missing the human interaction he gets while on the job to help people solve their queries, he has become a personal shopper for the Shah Alam community.

For him, it is a way to spend his time and help as many people as possible with their grocery shopping and also their delivery orders at restaurants.

His girlfriend recently helped to promote him online by posting on her Twitter page:

For Shah Alam peeps looking for a personal shopper to do their grocery shopping, or to deliver food, contact this guy! Please share and pass this around, thanks! #StayAtHome #DudukRumah #personalshopper #fooddelivery pic.twitter.com/OL9uoTRh2z — Zizie (@zizieisgood) March 31, 2020

“I charge my customers RM5 if their homes are nearby to the supermarkets, but if it’s slightly further, I charge them RM7.

“Most of my customers are married couples and students who do not have the means of transportation to get their food,” he told Malay Mail.

Once he enters the supermarket, he snaps a picture of the items and sends it to his customers to verify whether the brand and the product ordered is correct.

Having had two years experience of buying groceries at home for his parents, Wan Nazheem also said that he has advised his guy friends when they needed help with purchasing groceries.

“I’ve advised them on purchasing groceries within a specific budget and even helped them to choose the right groceries – such as how to look for ripe tomatoes – and even pick fresh vegetables.

“So far, all my customers are happy with my purchases,” he said as he is waiting at a restaurant to collect the food ordered by his customers.

Another similar story was told earlier on when UniversitI Malaya corporate communications director Izad Raya met a nasi kerabu seller who turned to a personal shopper as she was not allowed to run her stall amid the Covid-19 shutdown.

