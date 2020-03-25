Vivy Yusof and team raise RM1.2m for medical frontliners in six days with help of kind Malaysians (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — Fashion Valet co-founder Datin Vivy Sofinas Yusof was elated to announce that her crowdfunding campaign for medical frontliners combatting the Covid-19 virus surpassed the RM1 million mark.
The 32-year-old uploaded a post onto her official Instagram page yesterday, as she proudly broke the news.
She said that RM1.14 million had been raised as of March 24, with the help of over 25,000 kind Malaysians.
Thank you to everyone who donated (there are over 25,000 donors) and everyone who shared the links of the FV Covid19 fund. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!! Gosh am crying. Your help will now be given to the support the hospitals and frontliners who are working tirelessly to fight covid19 for the nation. We owe so much to them! The funds will still be running till covid19 is over (pray itll be soon!) so please keep sharing and donating. Thank you to SimplyGiving and Kitafund for existing to make this crowdfunding happen. Sorry for all the website crashes and thank you for working day and night to ensure people can donate smoothly. Thank you also for agreeing to release the funds asap. Thank you to @imaret_my for your remarkable work to help others. Their team has been working day and night sending supplies to hospital and trying their best to reply to every query. Giving you guys all the support to execute the funds raised in the best way possible, prioritising hospitals that are in dire need first. I am so proud that everyone came together for this cause. Covid19 has somehow brought all of us together in kindness and selflessness that will definitely go down in history. Thank you thank you thank you! Stay safe, everyone. Love you guys! From us and everyone from the FV Group. ❤
“Thank you to everyone who donated and everyone who shared the links. God bless you all!” said her post.
“Your help will now be given to support the hospitals and frontliners who are working tirelessly to fight Covid-19 for the nation.”
The FV Covid19 Support Fund is set up in partnership with the Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia Response and Relief Team (IMARET), which provides humanitarian aid and support for natural or manmade disasters.
Vivy and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar, initially donated portable air conditioners to Serdang Hospital, and laptops and food for other hospitals as well on behalf of their fashion company, Fashion Valet, last week.
She then felt that she could do more for the unsung heroes when she found out how demanding the working conditions were on the frontlines, as she and her husband set up the fund on March 18.
We need each other more than ever right now. My husband @fadzaanuar and I, on behalf of @fashionvaletcom are organising a fundraiser to help with covid19. We've teamed up with @drmusanordin and @imaret_my who have been relentlessly helping many in need already. It all started when my husband and I decided to donate some portable airconds to hospital and then more and more people reached out to share conditions of their own hospitals. As covid19 cases rise, hospitals wont be able to cope so we need to act fast to get our hospitals ready and make the patients, staff and volunteers' lives as comfortable as possible. They are the frontliners combatting covid19 for us and this is the least we can do for them and our country. I hope you will take time to donate to the fund even a little bit, however your financials allow. You can donate via internet banking, credit card, whichever is easiest for you, by clicking the link in my bio. I also hope you can share this video to as many people as possible so more people can help. Time for us to be bigger than just ourselves, and may God bless you all for your help. So proud to be a part of this community. Thank you. ❤ *For more info on the fund and IMARET, please click link in my bio.
“I found out what the conditions in hospitals are like a few days ago. There are so many good, kind-hearted people risking their lives to help treat and care for infected patients,” said Vivy in the post.
“There are a lot of things that we can do to help. They don’t have enough equipment, volunteers or even food. I felt like it wasn’t right for me to just sit at home and do nothing.
“There are so many people willing to help, but don't know how to. So because of my position on social media — I have somewhat of a following — I reached out. We, as Malaysians, we need to step up and support the fight against Covid-19 together.”
Today, Vivy uploaded another update onto her Instagram, as she informed Malaysians that they have now collected a total of RM1.2 million for hospitals and medical frontliners.
And even though they have achieved so much already, Vivy explained that the fund will still be open for donations until the country’s fight with the virus is over, as she urged her compatriots to continue contributing.
“I am so proud that everyone came together for this cause. Covid-19 has somehow brought all of us together in kindness and selflessness that will definitely go down in history. Thank you! Stay safe, everyone. Love you guys!” said Vivy.
If you’re interested to donate to the FV Covid19 Support Find, surf over to https://www.simplygiving.