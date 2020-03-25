Vivy Yusof and team raise RM1.2m for medical frontliners in six days with help of kind Malaysians (VIDEO)

Datin Vivy Sofinas Yusof and her husband started the FV Covid19 Support Fund last week. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — Fashion Valet co-founder Datin Vivy Sofinas Yusof was elated to announce that her crowdfunding campaign for medical frontliners combatting the Covid-19 virus surpassed the RM1 million mark.

The 32-year-old uploaded a post onto her official Instagram page yesterday, as she proudly broke the news.

She said that RM1.14 million had been raised as of March 24, with the help of over 25,000 kind Malaysians.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and everyone who shared the links. God bless you all!” said her post.

“Your help will now be given to support the hospitals and frontliners who are working tirelessly to fight Covid-19 for the nation.”

The FV Covid19 Support Fund is set up in partnership with the Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia Response and Relief Team (IMARET), which provides humanitarian aid and support for natural or manmade disasters.

Vivy and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar, initially donated portable air conditioners to Serdang Hospital, and laptops and food for other hospitals as well on behalf of their fashion company, Fashion Valet, last week.

She then felt that she could do more for the unsung heroes when she found out how demanding the working conditions were on the frontlines, as she and her husband set up the fund on March 18.

“I found out what the conditions in hospitals are like a few days ago. There are so many good, kind-hearted people risking their lives to help treat and care for infected patients,” said Vivy in the post.

“There are a lot of things that we can do to help. They don’t have enough equipment, volunteers or even food. I felt like it wasn’t right for me to just sit at home and do nothing.

“There are so many people willing to help, but don't know how to. So because of my position on social media — I have somewhat of a following — I reached out. We, as Malaysians, we need to step up and support the fight against Covid-19 together.”

Today, Vivy uploaded another update onto her Instagram, as she informed Malaysians that they have now collected a total of RM1.2 million for hospitals and medical frontliners.

And even though they have achieved so much already, Vivy explained that the fund will still be open for donations until the country’s fight with the virus is over, as she urged her compatriots to continue contributing.

“I am so proud that everyone came together for this cause. Covid-19 has somehow brought all of us together in kindness and selflessness that will definitely go down in history. Thank you! Stay safe, everyone. Love you guys!” said Vivy.

If you’re interested to donate to the FV Covid19 Support Find, surf over to https://www.simplygiving. com/fv-covid19-support-fund or https://kitafund.com/7541-fv- for-covid19-support-fund



