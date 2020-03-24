myBurgerLab staff lends helping hand to senior citizens, those with restricted mobility during MCO period

myBurgerLab's staff will be assisting senior citizens and who with restricted mobility who need help. ― Picture via Facebook/myBurgerLab

PETALING JAYA, March 24 ― Homegrown brand, myBurgerLab Malaysia is extending their services to the elderly and those with restricted mobility by paying their staff to run errands for them during the movement control order (MCO) period.

The fast food outlet shared that the number of delivery and takeaway orders have dwindled due to the MCO, resulting in a smaller team to handle the restaurant to “conserve their resources.”

With their part-timers having time on their hands, the restaurant has decided to assist the elderly by helping them do grocery shopping, or other task.

“So, if you know a grandma/grandpa or anyone whose mobility is restricted and needs help with grocery shopping, please do let us know. We at myBurgerLab will pay for the Geeks (staff) time as it’s our small way of giving back,” myBurgerLab posted.

Those who need the helping hand are required to fill up an online form by providing their details.

Location and timing of the service desired from staff are subject to their availability at that particular time, and it is also on a priority basis to communities that urgently need their service.

The post has received over 500 likes, with a lot of people commending the brand’s effort in helping the needy.

Many commented that what they were doing was an “amazing initiative.”