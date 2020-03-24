myBurgerLab staff lends helping hand to senior citizens, those with restricted mobility during MCO period

PETALING JAYA, March 24 ― Homegrown brand, myBurgerLab Malaysia is extending their services to the elderly and those with restricted mobility by paying their staff to run errands for them during the movement control order (MCO) period.
[- a mbl mini project -] 🌈 Hey fam, In the recent few days since MCO, due to us serving delivery and takeaway only resulting in us shrinking our team size to conserve our resources, some of our part time Geeks are working less and have a bit more free time. 👍🏻 After a bit of discussion with them, we asked ourselves, what can we do more together. We decided that we can offer up our time to help those in need. 🙋🏻 ♂️ So, if you know a grandma/pa or anyone who’s mobility is restricted that needs help with grocery shopping, or tending to the yard (so American right?) or whatever nitty gritty work that allows us to still maintain #SocialDistancing, please do let us know. 💪🏻 We at myBurgerLab will pay for the Geeks time if they accept the ‘job’ offer. It’s our small way of giving back. 🙏🏻 Send in your request here: https://bit.ly/mBLGeekAssist ps: Submission of jobs does not guarantee a placement of an mBL Geek to assist you. We will go thru the forms and assign accordingly base on priority as we have limited Geeks who offered up their time. If we get overwhelmed, we will shut down the form temporarily until we can get more assistance. It’s not much, but it’s a little that we can contribute to. 🙏🏻
The fast food outlet shared that the number of delivery and takeaway orders have dwindled due to the MCO, resulting in a smaller team to handle the restaurant to “conserve their resources.”
With their part-timers having time on their hands, the restaurant has decided to assist the elderly by helping them do grocery shopping, or other task.
“So, if you know a grandma/grandpa or anyone whose mobility is restricted and needs help with grocery shopping, please do let us know. We at myBurgerLab will pay for the Geeks (staff) time as it’s our small way of giving back,” myBurgerLab posted.
Those who need the helping hand are required to fill up an online form by providing their details.
Location and timing of the service desired from staff are subject to their availability at that particular time, and it is also on a priority basis to communities that urgently need their service.
The post has received over 500 likes, with a lot of people commending the brand’s effort in helping the needy.
Many commented that what they were doing was an “amazing initiative.”