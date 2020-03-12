Saudi company angers social media after treating migrant worker as walking ‘live hand-sanitiser’

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Photos of a migrant worker treated as a “live hand-sanitiser” circulating on Twitter have triggered angry responses from social media users.
Prominent publicly listed Saudi Arabian oil company, Saudi Aramco, took Covid-19 precautionary steps a little bit too much after one of its offices dressed up one of their migrant workers as a hand sanitiser and made him walk around the building offering his “services” to employees.
طبقية خليجية— هشام فقيه (@HishamFageeh) March 10, 2020
اهداء من أرامكو pic.twitter.com/FpWsUNw7mE
Comedian Hisham Fageeh took to Twitter to share photos of the migrant worker, which has so far garnered more than 6,000 Retweets and over 16,000 likes.
The stunt has gained furious response among social media users with many of them accusing the oil company as racist and inhumane apart from some of labelling the incident as modern day slavery.
Saudi Aramco followed up by releasing a statement via its Twitter condemning the abusive behaviour, saying even though it was meant to emphasise the importance of sterilisation but it was done without the consent of the company.“The company has immediately stopped this act and taken drastic measures to prevent it from happening again.”
“The company emphasises its firm stand against compromising its values based on respect and adherence to ethics and conduct.”