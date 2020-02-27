Indonesian official apologises after claiming ‘strong sperm’ in swimming pools could impregnate women

A health official from Indonesia is mocked for a baseless claim that strong sperm in swimming pools could impregnate women. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 – A senior child protection official in Indonesia has been widely ridiculed after claiming that women could become pregnant in swimming pools even without penetration if men with “strong sperm” ejaculate in the water.

Sitti Hikmawatty, who is the commissioner for health, narcotics and addictive substances at the Indonesian Child Protection Commission, made the odd claims in an interview with the local news portal Tribun Jakarta last week.

She said there was an especially strong type of male sperm that might cause pregnancy in a swimming pool.

“Men may become sexually excited (by women in the pool) and ejaculate even without penetration, therefore causing pregnancy.

“If women are in a phase where they are sexually active, (such a pregnancy) may occur. No one knows for sure how men react to the sight of women in a swimming pool,” she added.

Sitti’s controversial comments quickly caught the attention of Indonesian Doctors Association executive Nazar, who said it would be impossible for women to be impregnated in a swimming pool.

According to Nazar, the water in swimming pools contained chlorine and other chemicals, therefore sperm may not survive in these conditions.

A popular Indonesian health influencer, known as Blog Dokter, also mocked Sitti and urged her not to simply comment on health matters.

“Once again, I remind you, if you do not understand health problems, it’s better to be quiet.

“I emphasise here, swimming with the opposite sex will not cause pregnancy.

“Not all men who swim ejaculate and sperm cannot live in chlorinated pool water, let alone swim into the vagina,” reads the blog.

Social media users also fired up their artistic flare to mock Sitti’s baseless claims by posting memes on Twitter.

Some also called for Sitti’s immediate dismissal from her official post.

Following the widespread backlash on social media, Sitti released an official statement and apologised for her comments, saying they were made in a “personal capacity.”