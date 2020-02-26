Kaliningrad named emerging travel destination by TripAdvisor

The city of Kaliningrad has been voted emerging destination for 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 26 — TripAdvisor has unveiled its trending destinations for 2020, and the traveler review platform has added a list of up-and-coming destinations to its Travellers’ Choice Awards. The Russian city of Kaliningrad has come top of this new list.

TripAdvisor has revealed its Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2020, ranking destinations around the world based on positive ratings and opinions for restaurants, accommodation and attractions published on the site. Since the launch of the new TripAdvisor website, travelers have been able to post their ideas for future trips, which has given an insight into the destinations that will be increasing in popularity in the coming months.

The city of Kaliningrad has come in at the top of the list of these emerging destinations. The region of the same name sits between Poland and Lithuania, making it geographically disconnected from Russia. It has become easier to visit since 2019, thanks to a free e-visa process.

On a slightly warmer front, the city of Saranda in Albania is generating a buzz, putting it in second place ahead of Beirut in Lebanon. And while France continues to be a major destination for tourists around the globe, it pulled a rabbit out of the hat this year with a place in the list of emerging destinations in the form of the l’île d’Oléron.

In terms of the trending destinations, the port city of Kochi has nabbed first place, followed by Luzon in the Philippines and Portugal’s Porto.

TripAdvisor’s top 25 emerging destinations:

1. Kaliningrad, Russia

2. Saranda, Albania

3. Beirut, Lebanon

4. Luxor, Egypt

5. Naoussa, Greece

6. Rugen Island, Germany

7. Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam

8. Monopoli, Italy

9. La Paz, Mexico

10. Curaçao, Caribbean

11. Île d’Oléron, France

12. Guayaquil, Ecuador

13. Tulsa, Oklahoma

14. Ipswich, United Kingdom

15. Franschhoek, South Africa

16. Tangier, Morocco

17. Takamatsu, Japan

18. Cala d’Or, Spain

19. Petropolis, Brazil

20. Antwerp, Belgium

21. Mirissa, Sri Lanka

22. Alvor, Portugal

23. Winnipeg, Canada

24. Darwin, Australia

25. Agra, India

TripAdvisor’s top 25 trending destinations:

1. Kochi, India

2. Luzon, Philippines

3. Porto, Portugal

4. Porto Seguro, Brazil

5. Gramado, Brazil

6. Lombok, Indonesia

7. Da Nang, Vietnam

8. Zakynthos, Greece

9. Tel Aviv, Israel

10. Krakow, Poland

11. Island of Malta, Malta

12. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

13. Cusco, Peru

14. Buenos Aires, Argentina

15. Vienna, Austria

16. Fuerteventura, Canary Islands

17. Mexico City, Mexico

18. Chiang Mai, Thailand

19. Fes, Morocco

20. Budapest, Hungary

21. Zanzibar, Zanzibar Archipelago

22. Cartagena, Colombia

23. Edinburgh, UK

24. Cebu Island, Philippines

25. Moscow, Russia — AFP-Relaxnews