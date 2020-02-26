Kaliningrad named emerging travel destination by TripAdvisor

PARIS, Feb 26 — TripAdvisor has unveiled its trending destinations for 2020, and the traveler review platform has added a list of up-and-coming destinations to its Travellers’ Choice Awards. The Russian city of Kaliningrad has come top of this new list.
TripAdvisor has revealed its Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2020, ranking destinations around the world based on positive ratings and opinions for restaurants, accommodation and attractions published on the site. Since the launch of the new TripAdvisor website, travelers have been able to post their ideas for future trips, which has given an insight into the destinations that will be increasing in popularity in the coming months.
The city of Kaliningrad has come in at the top of the list of these emerging destinations. The region of the same name sits between Poland and Lithuania, making it geographically disconnected from Russia. It has become easier to visit since 2019, thanks to a free e-visa process.
On a slightly warmer front, the city of Saranda in Albania is generating a buzz, putting it in second place ahead of Beirut in Lebanon. And while France continues to be a major destination for tourists around the globe, it pulled a rabbit out of the hat this year with a place in the list of emerging destinations in the form of the l’île d’Oléron.
In terms of the trending destinations, the port city of Kochi has nabbed first place, followed by Luzon in the Philippines and Portugal’s Porto.
TripAdvisor’s top 25 emerging destinations:
1. Kaliningrad, Russia
2. Saranda, Albania
3. Beirut, Lebanon
4. Luxor, Egypt
5. Naoussa, Greece
6. Rugen Island, Germany
7. Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam
8. Monopoli, Italy
9. La Paz, Mexico
10. Curaçao, Caribbean
11. Île d’Oléron, France
12. Guayaquil, Ecuador
13. Tulsa, Oklahoma
14. Ipswich, United Kingdom
15. Franschhoek, South Africa
16. Tangier, Morocco
17. Takamatsu, Japan
18. Cala d’Or, Spain
19. Petropolis, Brazil
20. Antwerp, Belgium
21. Mirissa, Sri Lanka
22. Alvor, Portugal
23. Winnipeg, Canada
24. Darwin, Australia
25. Agra, India
TripAdvisor’s top 25 trending destinations:
1. Kochi, India
2. Luzon, Philippines
3. Porto, Portugal
4. Porto Seguro, Brazil
5. Gramado, Brazil
6. Lombok, Indonesia
7. Da Nang, Vietnam
8. Zakynthos, Greece
9. Tel Aviv, Israel
10. Krakow, Poland
11. Island of Malta, Malta
12. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
13. Cusco, Peru
14. Buenos Aires, Argentina
15. Vienna, Austria
16. Fuerteventura, Canary Islands
17. Mexico City, Mexico
18. Chiang Mai, Thailand
19. Fes, Morocco
20. Budapest, Hungary
21. Zanzibar, Zanzibar Archipelago
22. Cartagena, Colombia
23. Edinburgh, UK
24. Cebu Island, Philippines
25. Moscow, Russia — AFP-Relaxnews