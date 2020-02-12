Social media users envy Malaysian man’s hijab-wearing skills as he flawlessly tries 17 different styles (VIDEO)

Nursyafiq showed off his unique hijab wrapping skills in a short video uploaded onto his Instagram page. — Screengrab via Instragram/@nursyafiqnaser.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 12 — For many Muslim women, getting their hijab “on point” is a feeling of accomplishment like no other.

There are so many new and different styles or ways to wear a hijab (headscarf), it can be quite overwhelming to keep one’s self up to date with the latest trends.

Even with the many tutorial videos readily available, just looking at some of the different styles will make you scratch your head and wonder how they managed to wear it.

So, it’s understandable that many social media users were extremely envious and somewhat jealous of YouTuber Nursyafiq Naser’s adept ability at wearing numerous hijab styles after one of his videos went viral.

lani awat dia lawa . HAHAHAHAHHA pic.twitter.com/fuxdEbm9Pi — seketul amal (@amalizzatii) February 10, 2020

Twitter user Amal Izzati uploaded Nursyafiq’s video onto her account two days ago and got a roaring response from social media users, as many were irritated at how good he looks in all the different styles.

Amal’s post has since garnered over 13,000 shares with over 230,000 views on Twitter, as many social media users were quick to praise Nursyafiq for his hijab-wearing skills, despite their jealousy.

Social media users couldn’t believe that Nursyafiq knew so many different styles of wearing a hijab. — Screengrab via Twitter/@amalizzatii

“There are so many styles of how he wrapped his headscarf. Even when I watch Youtube tutorials I can never them right and always go back to my original style,” wrote one user.

“What I want to know is why does he look so pretty? Even I’ve never been that on point when wearing a shawl,” wrote another user.

Other users were amazed that Nursyafiq knew so many different styles of wrapping a hijab and that he managed to pull off each style flawlessly.

However, in response to Amal’s post, Nursyafiq shared that he isn’t exactly a professional when it comes to hijab styling.

Aku main lilit je gais. Tudung tu aku beli kat pasaraya matahari kg dato harun je rm10. https://t.co/f4r6bwjyjz — sssssssyafq (@_nursyafiqqqqq) February 11, 2020

“I just simply wrapped it guys. I just bought the headscarf for RM10 at the Matahari Mall in Kampung Dato Harun,” said Nursyafiq.

But it seems as though Nursyafiq has had a little bit of practice when it comes to wearing a hijab as the YouTuber frequently dons the traditional Muslim shawl for his videos.

Nursyafiq imitating Mira Filzah in one of his videos. — Screengrab via Instagram/@nursyafiqnaser

Nursyafiq, who is from Parit, Perak, makes parody videos of famous personalities and celebrities, such as Nur Sajat and actress Mira Filzah, where he mimics viral videos of them.

His original post of the “hijab styles of 2020” on his official Instagram account has also accumulated over 42,000 views after he reuploaded it when Amal’s tweet went viral.