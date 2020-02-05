M Missoni launching cannabis cigarettes with Pure Beauty

Instagram 2020 Pure Beauty (@purebeautypurebeauty).

LOS ANGLES, Feb 25 — M Missoni is tapping into the cannabis market with a new collaboration.

The fashion brand has paired up with the LA-based, sustainability-focused cannabis company Pure Beauty on a range of cannabis cigarettes containing THC, reports WWD. The product was set to launch yesterday during the M Missoni Fall 2020 show at the LA location Pink's Hot Dogs.

The event will feature a Missoni-branded trolley to take the show's models and guests on a tour of the city's streets that culminates at the final location.

The limited-edition cigarettes will feature the Italian house's iconic, colourful zig-zag motif, and Pure Beauty has been teasing the collaboration via Instagram, displaying its logo alongside the M Missoni logo. The cigarettes will reportedly be available for purchase in California, where cannabis is legal.

While cannabis has made major progress in the beauty industry over recent years, fashion brands have been slower to pick up on the trend.

However, last year saw the luxury fashion and lifestyle label Alice + Olivia collaborate with the upmarket cannabis brand Kush Queen to create a series of personal care topical products containing CBD, or cannabidiol. — AFP-Relaxnew