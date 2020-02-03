US animal sanctuary seeks volunteers to cuddle rescued pigs and feed them cookies

The rescued pigs will be one step closer to being adopted after they are properly cuddled. — Picture via Facebook/cottonbranch

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — An animal sanctuary in the United States has put out an open call for volunteers to cuddle their rescue pigs and give them hugs, belly rubs and treats.

Located in South Carolina, Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary’s call for pig cuddlers comes after the organisation – dedicated to helping animals in need — rescued 225 abused and neglected pigs from a property in Kentucky.

According to CNN, the organisation’s goal was to place more than 100 of the pigs in households as pets.

However, some of the pigs need to develop a better relationship with humans before they are ready for adoption.

Therefore, the sanctuary decided to ask for eager volunteers to rub noses with the porkers and prepare them for domestic life by showing them some love.

The ad for “piggy cuddlers” was a call for volunteers who are eager to make a huge difference in the lives of the pigs at the sanctuary.

“Come help socialise our adoptable residents so they can move into our adoption programme with ease,” read the ad on Facebook.

“Belly scratches, cookies, sitting with and even just talking to our pig friends can get them ready for their new home.”

The ad, which was posted on January 23, has garnered hundreds of positive comments with many pledging that they will be signing up to get involved.

The sanctuary also has an Amazon Wish List of needed supplies where well-wishers could purchase for them.

The non-for-profit organisation also has a monthly or one-time donation feature on its website to raise funds for their initiatives.