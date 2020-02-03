Malaysians hilariously spoof Syed Saddiq’s dramatic fence escape from rowdy mob

The Muar MP (right) hightailing his way out of the event has given rise to a new online trend. — Picture from Twitter/Azam2194Awang and Twitter/ReenGaston

PETALING JAYA, Feb 3 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman unknowingly sparked an internet meme when he escaped an angry mob in Ulu Tiram, Johor by jumping a fence.

Malaysians have been taking part in the new “sport” of fence jumping and posting photos of themselves imitating the Parti Pribumi Bersatu (PPBM) Youth Chief, who was papped making a dramatic getaway from the political event last Friday.

Sukan lompat pagar yg semakin popular. pic.twitter.com/c2UiLxc3rD — 💢🇲🇾 ku berdaulat💢 azam2020 (@Azam2194Awang) February 1, 2020

Mesti train dari time baby lagi... pic.twitter.com/HmjrAB1Vam — Gyp Soharah AlHaj (@gypsiscar1) February 1, 2020

One tweet even featured a furry friend caught in a similar predicament as the Muar MP.

Dengar cerita skrg ni tengah viral callenge lompat pagar...siapa berani sahut cabaran sadiq sigaraga?.. pic.twitter.com/9MXwtD4rpd — MadChot (@ChotMad) February 2, 2020

Syed Saddiq was attending a Bersatu Youth event last week when a group of 200 people clad in red and black T-shirts gatecrashed the gathering and refused to leave.

They allegedly began shouting obscenities and threatening Bersatu Youth members while demanding that Syed Saddiq leave Johor.

The 27-year-old later clarified that he scaled the fence to exit the venue after being advised to do so by the organisers and police.