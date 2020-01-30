Malaysian airport cleaners diligently wipe down surfaces to protect travellers from Wuhan virus

The workers donned protective gear while wiping down surfaces that came into frequent contact with hands at the airport. — Pictures from Facebook/penangkini

PETALING JAYA, Jan 30 — Malaysian airport cleaning staff have been winning praise online for their hard work in keeping the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) at bay.

Photos shared on the Facebook page Penang Kini show several workers clad in face masks and gloves as they tirelessly wipe down surfaces at what appears to be Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Surfaces that come into regular contact with hands, including escalator handrails, trolley handles and signages, were seen being thoroughly disinfected by the cleaners in a bid to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

Facebook users have been leaving positive comments on the post and thanking the workers for their diligent and hardworking attitudes.

“You are all the country’s heroes. Thank you,” said Haniza Baharom.

“Salute! Not all heroes wear capes. Some have rags and disinfectants,” wrote Aiza Zainol.

Do you know #coronavirus #2019_nCov is a new virus with no available vaccine or medicine?



Here are simple ways to prevent infection or transmitting it.



Self-hygiene especially washing your hands is the most important step.#CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/gdd2n8Iraq — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) January 25, 2020

In light of the flu outbreak, the Health Ministry has advised citizens to practise good hygiene such as handwashing, covering the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and wearing a face mask to reduce the risk of infection.

There are currently eight confirmed coronavirus patients in Malaysia.