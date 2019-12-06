‘Night at the Museum’: Fashion designer Adila Long chooses unique way to showcase latest collection (VIDEO)

Adila Long presents her Bridal wear from the collection ‘Night at the Museum’. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — As night fell, the stage for a unique fashion show was set.

While the National Museum is a place people normally visit to find out more about a country’s history, last night guests gathered to view a fashion show.

It was unique in the sense that models catwalked fashion designer Adila Long’s latest collection — “Night at the Museum” amidst the many artefacts at the museum.

Adila explained that the fashion was a purposeful move as the artefacts told stories, and it was the same aim that wanted to achieve with her collection.

Adila’s 30-garment collection is made up of 18 Luxe and 12 Bridal pieces.

All were hand-crafted.

Models showcased designs surrounded by Malaysian artefacts. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The bridal pieces featured her signature aesthetic songket.

“My signature is all about songket. It has history. That’s why I feel like it goes very well with the museum. I want to make sure all my pieces and my collections tell stories.”

She added that the collection had been a long time in the making.

“Planning was one year plus, but the collection started eight months ago, with all the detailing.”

Her last collection was three years ago.