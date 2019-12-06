Malay Mail

‘Night at the Museum’: Fashion designer Adila Long chooses unique way to showcase latest collection (VIDEO)

Friday, 06 Dec 2019 05:00 PM MYT

BY CLAIRE ROBERTS

Adila Long presents her Bridal wear from the collection ‘Night at the Museum’. — Picture by Choo Choy May
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — As night fell, the stage for a unique fashion show was set.

While the National Museum is a place people normally visit to find out more about a country’s history, last night guests gathered to view a fashion show.

 

It was unique in the sense that models catwalked fashion designer Adila Long’s latest collection — “Night at the Museum” amidst the many artefacts at the museum.

Adila explained that the fashion was a purposeful move as the artefacts told stories, and it was the same aim that wanted to achieve with her collection.

Adila’s 30-garment collection is made up of 18 Luxe and 12 Bridal pieces.

All were hand-crafted.

Models showcased designs surrounded by Malaysian artefacts. — Picture by Choo Choy May
The bridal pieces featured her signature aesthetic songket.

“My signature is all about songket. It has history. That’s why I feel like it goes very well with the museum. I want to make sure all my pieces and my collections tell stories.”

She added that the collection had been a long time in the making.

“Planning was one year plus, but the collection started eight months ago, with all the detailing.”

Her last collection was three years ago.

Adila Long also presented 18 Luxe garments as part of her collection. — Picture by Choo Choy May
