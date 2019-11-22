Sarawak Tourism Board showcases rich heritage and culture to media

Artiste Arja Lee as Putera Serapi in one of the theatre scenes. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Tourism Board

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Sarawak’s rich heritage was recently showcased to the media during an immersive dinner theatre show.

Organised by the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), more than 100 media personnel were treated to a theatre performance at Hilton Kuala Lumpur with dinner, colourful folk dances and traditional delicacies from the Land of the Hornbills.

Music performance by singer Idayu. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Tourism Board

The night’s theme revolved around the famous Sarawak folklore of Puteri Santubong.

STB’s chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor, in a press release said, that the media was given an insight to what the state had to offer.

“This media night programme is certainly in line with our belief that the approach to tourism should be to provide a life-enhancing experience known as ‘Experiential Tourism’ where the better the experience, the better a destination stands out from others.”

A dance theatre scene during the Enchantment of Santubong; an evening with Sarawak Tourism Board. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Tourism Board

Sharzede added that Sarawak had many hidden gems that were waiting to be discovered and it was crucial to share this with the world.

For further information on STB, please refer to the Sarawak Tourism website.