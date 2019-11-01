New Balance and Unmade team up to create customisable shoes

The Unmade x New Balance 111 Knit sneaker is almost entirely customisable. — Picture courtesy of New Balance via AFP

BOSTON, Nov 1 — American sneaker brand New Balance has partnered with English e-retailer Unmade to make it easier for sneaker heads to customise one of the Boston brand's iconic models, the Unmade x New Balance 111 Knit.

New Balance is looking to make use of Unmade's innovative proprietary technology to up its customisation game. Customers will be able to take a mesh upper version of the 111, choose from six colours, three patterns and various signatures, and see their creation come to life on the “NB1” platform, redesigned by Unmade for the occasion.

You can also make changes to the sole, heel and the “N” logo, as well as the laces, among others, with Unmade's digital technology providing photo-quality renderings ahead of the unit's production.

Unmade CEO Hal Watts said, “The fashion supply chain is broken, disconnected and needs to change — we know it and our global customers know it too. Connecting demand directly to supply and taking the guesswork out of fashion production is the only way to evolve, and we love working with brands who grasp the importance and urgency of these changes.”

New Balance General Manager of footwear Katherine Petrecca added, “Without Unmade's technology it would have been technically impossible to launch.”

A customised pair of Unmade x New Balance 111 Knit will be available on New Balance's site for US$129.99 (RM543.10).

Get your Unmade x New Balance 111 Knit at Newbalance.com. — AFP-Relaxnews