PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — A total of 1,995 cases of dengue fever were reported in the 18th Epidemiological Week (ME18) from April 28 to May 4, 2024, compared to 2,237 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said no deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported in ME18.

The cumulative number of reported dengue fever cases until ME18 is 54,882 compared to 38,933 cases for the same period in 2023.

“Meanwhile, 39 deaths due to dengue fever complications have been reported compared to 24 deaths for the same period in 2023," he said in a statement here today.

Advertisement

He said the number of hotspot localities reported in ME18 was 70 compared to 63 in the previous week, with 55 localities reported in Selangor; six localities each in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya; three in Perak; two each in Penang and Negeri Sembilan and one each in Kedah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, he said, no chikungunya cases were recorded in ME18 and the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 23, with no outbreaks reported.

As for Zika surveillance, he said 900 blood samples and six urine samples were screened and all results were negative. — Bernama

Advertisement