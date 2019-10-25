Usher in the Festival of Lights with these heartwarming Deepavali ads (VIDEO)

Malaysian giant corporations release heartwarming Deepavali ads to spread messages of love and togetherness. — Screengrabs from CIMB, TNB, Petronas and RHB

KUALA LUMPUR, October 25 — As Malaysians gear to usher in Deepavali on Sunday, many big brands and corporations have once again come up with messages of love and happiness through their festive advertisements.

These ads can make you laugh or cry, but most of all, they remind us what this festive season is all about.

So, to put you in the right mood, Malay Mail has compiled some of this year’s festive ads that we feel you should not miss.

Petronas: Thanggam

Known for its stable of evocative and meaningful TV commercials and special occasion webfilms, Malaysian oil and gas conglomerate Petronas once again came in strong with its latest festive offering.

Thanggam, which loosely translates as “my precious”, revolves around a boy, Kumar, retracing the key coming-of-age moments that shaped him into the lovable character that he is today.

The heartwarming webfilm is also centred on the theme of Anugerah Kita (our blessings) to remind the viewers to cherish the elders no matter the circumstances.

RHB: Strength to Rise

As part of its ongoing “Challenger Series” campaign, Malaysia’s RHB bank unveiled an inspiring video based on a true story to tell a tale about redemption and second chances.

Produced in collaboration with advertising agency FCB Kuala Lumpur, Strength to Rise features the story of former gangster turned social worker Muraly Arumugam, who is the founder of Tamilan Uthavum Karangkal (Malaysia Tamilian Helping Hands) — a volunteer organisation that has been helping disabled worshippers to pray at the summit of Batu Caves.

The short film brings to light Muraly’s zero-to-hero story, where in order to turn over a new leaf in life, he had to make a challenging climb from the bottom to the top.

The video has garnered close to six million views on RHB Group’s official YouTube channel ever since it was uploaded on October 2.

TNB: Style Mannavan (Style Hero)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) Style Mannavan, which translates to Style Hero, promises to entertain and warm hearts.

Highlighting the theme of family love, the story revolves around a boy named Manoharan Ganesa Ravi, or MGR as his mother calls him.

The young boy is torn between what he wants and what his parents want for him.

Style Mannavan is based on the tradition of parents giving new clothes to their children during Deepavali.

This gesture symbolises a mother’s love for her children and a father’s pride in being able to provide for his family.

CIMB: Arvin’s ReDeepavali

A hilarious and brilliant take on keeping to traditional customs during family gatherings this Deepavali.

Teasingly titled Arvin’s ReDeepavali, CIMB’s festive ad showcases the contrast between youngsters and their elderly family members when upholding family tradition.