The Fashion Awards 2019 announces its nominees

LONDON, Oct 24 — Alessandro Michele, Miuccia Prada and Simon Porte Jacquemus are just some of the famous designers whose talent has been highlighted by The Fashion Awards 2019.

The trio are among the names nominated for honours at this year’s edition of the prestigious annual awards ceremony, which will take place in London on December 2.

Competing for the accolade of “Designer of the Year” are Alessandro Michele for Gucci, Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe, Kim Jones for Dior Men and Miuccia Prada for Prada. Michele has also been nominated in the category of “Accessories Designer of the Year”, alongside Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, Kim Jones for Dior Men and Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus.

In terms of home-grown talent, the nominees for “British Designer of the Year Menswear” are Craig Green for Craig Green, Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner, Kim Jones for Dior Men, Martine Rose for Martine Rose and Riccardo Tisci for Burberry. “British Designer of the Year Womenswear” will be awarded to either Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, John Galliano for Maison Margiela, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe, Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn or Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha.

Of course, it isn’t just about the designers — a “Model of the Year” category sees Adesuwa Aighewi nominated alongside Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow, while ‘Business Leader’ nominees include Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa, José Neves for Farfetch, Marco Bizzarri for Gucci, Marco Gobbetti for Burberry and Remo Ruffini for Moncler. Additional categories include “Brand of the Year”, “British Emerging Talent Menswear”, “British Emerging Talent Womenswear” and “Urban Luxe”.

Giorgio Armani has already been announced as the winner of the “Outstanding Achievement Award”, while supermodel Naomi Campbell will receive the “Fashion Icon Award”. Further special recognition awards will be announced in the run up to the ceremony.

The annual Fashion Awards ceremony recognises creativity and innovation in fashion, celebrating the designers and industry figures that have broken new ground over the past 12 months while raising funds for the British Fashion Council’s educational and talent initiatives.

For the full list of nominees for The Fashion Awards 2019, see www.fashionawards.com/2019-Nominees — AFP-Relaxnews