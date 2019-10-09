Jo Malone London presents a new short film starring John Boyega

John Boyega appears in a new short film as can be seen from this screengrab taken from the Instagram page of Jo Malone London.

LONDON, Oct 9 ― British-Nigerian actor John Boyega appears in a short film by the perfume brand that celebrates their shared hometown of London as well as the classic English gentleman.

In July, Jo Malone London announced its choice of Boyega as its first male brand ambassador, more specifically its “Jo Malone London Gent”, by releasing several images of the actor playing with its boxes.

Three months later, Jo Malone London and Boyega have released the short film via their social media accounts. It emphasises the actor’s roots as well as those of the perfume brand he now represents. The camera follows the actor to Peckham, a London suburb, where he grew up. We see him in various places which are dear to him with friends and members of his family.

While the film draws mainly on the brand’s DNA and John Boyega’s background, one is also able to spot a few iconic Jo Malone fragrances and perfumed candles in various shots.

“Jo Malone London always delivers unexpected and unique ingredient choices and scents. It’s refined, but it’s surprising too. My life is the same, a subtle contradiction: My job, my profession, and then I still come home to this town, I still go to the supermarket late at night in my pyjamas. In some ways, everything’s changed, but then again nothing has,” he said in a statement following July’s announcement.

John Boyega will stepping back into Finn’s shoes in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. The feature will be released in theatres in the United States on December 20. ― AFP-Relaxnews