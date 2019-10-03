Will Smith launches athletics collection

Will Smith has launched a limited-edition merchandise line devoted entirely to the fictional ‘Bel Air Academy’, dubbed Bel-Air Athletics. — Picture via Instagram/willsmith

NEW YORK, Oct 3 — Will Smith is honouring his pivotal role in the hit 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with a new fashion collection.

The actor and musician loved attending the fictional ‘Bel Air Academy’ so much that he has launched a limited-edition merchandise line devoted entirely to the school, dubbed Bel-Air Athletics.

The series spans preppy, retro apparel and accessories such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, tracksuits and a reversible jacket, all nodding to the outfits from the cult TV show, which originally aired from 1990 through 1996.

The 26-piece line, which also includes accessories such as an air freshener, a gym bag kit and basketball, is on sale now through October 14 via shop.willsmith.com.

Socks are priced at US$15 (RM62.84), t-shirts at US$30 and a track jacket at US$95, while a Gym Bag Kit containing jacket, t-shirt, socks and a basketball retails at US$200.

The star took to Instagram to model the pieces for his 38.1 million followers in a tongue-in-cheek video that sees him flexing his fashion (and his calf) muscles. “I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale,” he captioned the clip.

Smith is clearly getting a taste for the fashion industry: the move comes months after he landed his first major fashion campaign, for the luxury brand Moncler. The star fronted the brand’s ‘Genius Is Born Crazy,’ campaign back in July, which saw him discussing the concept of ‘genius’ in a series of entertaining videos. — AFP-Relaxnews