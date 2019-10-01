Charity group ROLF seeks to teach youths about rare skin disorder and sustainable living

ROLF and DEBRA Malaysia staff pose for a group picture with EB sufferers and their families during The 13th Rainbow of Life Force (ROLF) Gold Ribbon Grant-A-Campaign 2019 in Shah Alam September 30, 2019. — Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 1 — Charity group Rainbow of Life Forces (ROLF) is going big next year in its initiative to help underprivileged children and to create awareness on environmental issues.

The 13-year-old group is launching seven campaigns, including an initiative to create awareness on a rare genetic skin condition known as Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) through the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association (DEBRA) as well as another effort to teach children and youths about environmental conservation.

The two campaigns are part of ROLF’s Blue, Orange, Green, Yellow, Purple and Red Ribbon charity themes.

“One of the missions of ROLF Blue Campaign 2020 is to create awareness and support children who suffer from EB, through DEBRA Malaysia.

“The second mission of ROLF Blue Ribbon is to collaborate and support a group of Malaysian doctors who volunteer their time in free medical services and medical camps in rural areas of Malaysia and some under-developed countries,” ROLF founder Adelyn Lim said in her speech.

Rainbow of Life Forces (ROLF) founder Adelyn Lim speaks at The 13th Rainbow of Life Force (ROLF) Gold Ribbon Grant-A-Campaign 2019 in Shah Alam September 30, 2019.

She said that the ROLF Green Ribbon campaign, which focuses on environmental conservation awareness, is to influence youngsters to participate in the hopes of nurturing a future generation towards a greener, more sustainable and healthier living environment.

The ROLF Yellow Ribbon campaign is a long-term, “subtle mission” on grace and thankfulness, she added.

She said ROLF will also hold its International Youth Assembly and International Youth Short Film Festival in Kuala Lumpur next year under the Orange Ribbon campaign.

“ROLF will continue to host seminars, motivational talks and workshops to make youths understand and appreciate the significance of community projects and encourage them to participate and get hands-on experience and organisational skills,” Lim added.

Aina Afieyah Muhamad Nazreen Syah, who was born with the rare skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), is pictured at The 13th Rainbow of Life Force (ROLF) Gold Ribbon Grant-A-Campaign 2019 in Shah Alam September 30, 2019.

Three other ROLF campaigns, namely the Purple Ribbon, Red Ribbon and Gold Ribbon, would respectively be focusing on educational programmes for the underprivileged children, aid for children in emergency cases such as natural disasters, and awareness to grant and fulfill wishes and desires of the underprivileged children.

Lim said ROLF will start its wish-matching process from October 1, adding that the gift handover ceremony will be held in the respective orphanages on November 9 and 10 this year.

Donors may find the wish list of the children on the official ROLF website, www.rolfcommunity.org or call 019-2720 999 for booklets on its programmes.

Lim stressed that any public fundraising activity using ROLF’s name and network is strictly prohibited, but donors can contact ROFL directly for inquiries or make a pledge.