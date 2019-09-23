Bulgarian woman undergoes 15 procedures to enlarge lips size, still wants to go bigger

Andrea Emilova Ivanova before and after undergoing lips enlargement procedure. — Picture via Facebook/andrea.ivanova.35

KUALA LUMPUR, September 23 — In her bid to be more “fashionable” and look like a Barbie doll, a woman from Bulgaria has repeatedly gone under the needle 15 times to enlarge her lips to more than triple their natural size.

And apparently she’s not done yet.

According to Metro UK, the 22-year-old German Philology student at Sofia University St, Kliment Ohridski visited dozens of aesthetic clinics in her city and spent over US$2,500 (RM10,416) for the cosmetic procedure.

Andrea Emilova Ivanova said her new look has left her feeling more content with herself and fulfilled her childhood dream of what she hoped to look like.

The student also admitted that she’s got plenty of support from her 16,600 Instagram followers and has admirers from as far as the Middle East, Argentina and Australia.

“I like my lips now, more than before and I feel very good and very happy with them because according to me, with bigger lips I look prettier.

“There are people who like me with bigger lips and there are people who like me with smaller lips but it doesn’t matter to me, because it’s important for me how I like it,” she said.

Ivanova said she still opts to go for more procedures and is not sure when she would kiss the fillers goodbye.

She claimed to be unique and said she doesn’t copy any celebrities when it comes to her aesthetics quest.

Ivanova also said there is still competition to beat for having the world’s biggest lip fillers.

‘I can’t give any indication of how big is too big, or can lips be too big, because for each person, big, bigger and too big are different concepts,” she added.