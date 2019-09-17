RuPaul teases a makeup collection with Mally Beauty

RuPaul Official Instagram 2019. — Picture from Instagram/@rupaulofficial via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 — RuPaul is putting his stamp on the beauty business, alongside celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal.

The drag queen, actor and TV star has teamed up with the creative’s brand Mally Beauty to launch a “Mally X RuPaul Color Cosmetics Collection” via the retailer QVC, as reported by Allure.

The limited-edition collection, which roll out on qvc.com and mally.com on September 20, will span face, eye, and lip products including an eyeshadow palette, a trio of eyeliners, three lipsticks, a mascara and a highlighter duo, among others. The entire line is encased in chic white and gold packaging.

The series focuses on everyday, earthy tones that can be dressed up or down. “There’s something there for everyone,” RuPaul told Allure in an interview. “It’s fun to play with the trends, but you want to keep going back to the classics. There’s a lot of fun there, too.”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star has dipped his toe into the beauty industry in the past, famously posing for MAC’s “Viva Glam” campaign back in 1994. He is the latest in a string of famous faces to step into the cosmetics business, with fellow celebrities to have recently made the leap to makeup moguls including Lady Gaga and Millie Bobby Brown. — AFP-Relaxnews