Kim Kardashian announces the new name of her shapewear line

An undated image obtained on social media on June 27, 2019 shows models including Kim Kardashian dressed in bodysuits from her new clothing line called in an undisclosed location. — Vanessa Beecroft/Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Kim Kardashian has unveiled the new name of her shapewear line, after asking fans for their suggestions.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has announced that the brand, which she originally unveiled back in June, will be called “Skims Solutionwear”. She had originally christened the label “Kimono”, but the name prompted widespread backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation both in Japan, where it refers to traditional dress, and worldwide.

The reaction led to Kardashian announcing that she would rename the new venture. She opened up the discussion via Twitter, where she asked her 61 million followers for their thoughts on the term “solutionwear” and sought brand name suggestions.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Kardashian said: “My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me — I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of @SKIMS Solutionwear.”

Skims will launch on September 10, offering a range of shapewear styles in sizes XXS to 5XL in varying shades of nude. A video posted to Instagram shows Kardashian discussing her lifelong relationship with shapewear. “I’ve always been obsessed with shapewear,” she confesses in the clip shared with her 146 million followers.

The launch is the latest major career milestone for Kardashian, who has seen huge success with her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance lines. — AFP-Relaxnews