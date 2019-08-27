Carlsberg Malaysia celebrates 50th anniversary with the launch of a brand new look

Carlsberg’s new look for its products, with some equally cool improvements. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, August 27 — Carlsberg Malaysia celebrated its 50th anniversary in style with the unveiling of a new and refreshed look for all of its products and packaging.

Reinvigorating the packaging for the Danish-inspired brew with practical improvements to their glass bottles, cans and six-packs, the attempt aims to deliver a better experience for all beer lovers.

During the grand launch at Marimbar, The Rooftop Bar in Petaling Jaya, Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Ted Akiskalos, revealed the brand’s new look along with three noticeable betterments like the “Fresh Cap” on Carlsberg bottles, premium-looking Carlsberg stem glasses and new “Easy-to-Open” packs.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s management team at the ‘Carlsberg-Just Keeps Getting Better!’ launch. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

“At Carlsberg, we care about how our beer is made and enjoyed, a constant ‘pursuit of better’ inspired by our founder J.C. Jacobsen throughout our history of more than 170 years,” said Akiskalos.

“From our yeast and barley to our packaging and glassware, we believe it must always be possible to do things better.”

The new “Fresh Cap” uses a unique scavenger liner design that removes oxygen from the bottle’s headspace, giving consumers a beer that tastes fresher up to five times longer.

A look at the new ‘Fresh Cap’, which keeps that beer tastier for a longer period of time. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

The new glass, with its classy stemmed chalice design, attributes a bowl-shaped design and narrow head, providing a smoother pour and a good head of foam.

Apart from its premium feel and smooth pour, the Carlsberg stem glass has taken things up a notch with a laser-etched, hop leaf nucleation stamp on the bottom of the glass.

The new Carlsberg stem glass. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

The nucleation stamp creates more tiny bubbles as its many minuscule pits and peaks generate and replenish bubbles that rise to the top of the glass — maintaining the beer’s head (foam) and retaining the beer’s aroma for a longer period.

For those who prefer their beers in cans, Carlsberg has also made practical adjustments to their packaging, making it easier for consumers to open with their new “Easy-to-Open” six-packs.

The new perforated ‘Easy-to-Open’ six-pack. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

The six-can pack is now enveloped in a perforated shrink wrap, making it much easier to open.

Apart from delivering a better and easier beer experience, Carlsberg has also minimised the environmental impact of its products with new sustainable packaging.

In its attempts to be greener, Carlsberg has switched to “Cradle to Cradle Certified” silver ink which improves the recyclability of packaging, produced with renewable energy, across its bottle labels.

Carlsberg Malaysia is also the first of Carlsberg’s international establishments to use a new wax emulsion coating on its refillable glass bottles, doubling the bottle’s lifetime as it protects the glass from scrapes and scratches, reducing the need for bottles to be taken out of recycling circulation.

