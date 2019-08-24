From Villanelle to Sabrina Spellman: The on-screen characters influencing fashion

Jodie Comer's character Villanelle got a lot of notice for her eccentric, upmarket style. — Picture via Instagram/killingeve

NEW YORK, Aug 24 — Thanks to myriad streaming and subscription services, binge-watching our favorite TV shows has never been easier. But are the characters of the small screen influencing our fashion choices? And if so, who has the most control over viewers?

According to the global fashion search platform Lyst and the visual discovery engine Pinterest, TV characters are fast becoming fashion icons in their own rights. The two brands have analysed searches across a combined pool of 306 million global monthly users, to come up with a list of the most sartorially-influential characters on screen right now.

In first place is the character of Villanelle from Killing Eve, whose eccentric, upmarket style has led to a 1,060 per cent year-on-year increase in searches for her look on Pinterest. According to Lyst, between April and May, searches for Chloé suits was increased by 32 per cent and searches for Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuits grew by 29 per cent, while there have been over 3,000 searches for “Killing Eve pyjamas” since the first episode of season 2 aired.

Sabrina Spellman is back in the limelight, thanks to the Netflix reboot ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ and her preppy style had Lyst users increasing searches for ribbed sweaters by 49 per cent on Lyst in April, following the release of the show’s second season. The boost places her in second position in the list.

The third-most influential TV character was found to be Renata Klein from Big Little Lies, with Pinterest saves for Big Little Lies outfits shooting up by 490% year-on-year. Klein’s sharp sense of style also saw searches for Roland Mouret’s ruby-red Zodiac gown jump by 87% on Lyst after it was featured in the show’s second season.

Additional TV characters in the list include Jane Villanueva from ‘Jane the Virgin’ and Tan France from Queer Eye, rounding out the top five. In sixth place is Veronica Lodge from ‘Riverdale,’ followed by the lead character of the British comedy ‘Fleabag,’ Eric Effiong from ‘Sex Education,’ and Zoey Johnson from Grown-ish. Ava Jalali from Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists comes in at number 10, with Eleven from Stranger Things appropriately taking 11th place.



To read the full report by Lyst and Pinterest, see https://www.lyst.co.uk/data/report/tv-and-fashion/

— AFP-Relaxnews