Queen of the kitchen: Raja Permaisuri Agong whips up delicious spread for palace staff

Workers at Istana Negara got to enjoy a delicious seafood meal courtesy of the Raja Permaisuri Agong herself. — Picture from Instagram/istana_negara and Twitter/cheminahsayang

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is well-loved amongst the Rakyat for her down-to-earth personality.

Her Majesty is also famed for her culinary finesse, a skill which her husband, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, constantly vouches for.

Tunku Azizah recently rolled up her sleeves to prepare a spread for Istana Negara staff and shared drool-worthy pictures of the results on her Twitter page.

Crab and squid cooked with daun munggai were the centrepieces of the meal.

masak lemak ketam daun munggai .... masak utk staff istana pic.twitter.com/zCEburmQAV — azizah iskandar (@cheminahsayang) August 15, 2019

sotong hitam dan masak lemak ketam ( not ketum ) daun munggai ( bukan daun ketum) utk pekerja Istana n BG.... picnic di pantai balok pic.twitter.com/Pd8NyrduSw — azizah iskandar (@cheminahsayang) August 16, 2019

Twitter users couldn’t help but envy the good fortune of Istana Negara workers who got to savour Tunku Azizah’s cooking.

“It looks delicious, Your Majesty. Please share the recipe,” wrote Twitter user NurYulin.

A user with the handle possibilities80 also suggested that the royal should set up her own YouTube cooking channel and share her recipes with the world.

“Your Majesty, when are you going to start a cooking channel on YouTube? It’s sure to blow up on an international scale,” read the tweet.

A well-versed cook, Tunku Azizah has penned two recipe books based on traditional Pahang cuisine titled Air Tangan Tengku Puan Pahang — Masakan Tradisional Pahang and Air Tangan Tengku Puan Pahang — Manisan Tradisional Pahang.

Her Majesty has even whipped up hot meals for flood evacuees in Pahang during the monsoon season, according to a Bernama report in January.