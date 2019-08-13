Kind gesture by three young Malaysians helping a stranded elderly on Aidiladha warms hearts

The elderly man broke into tears when he encountered three young men with big hearts. ― Picture via Facebook/bro.seben.18

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― A selfless act by three young Malaysian men to offer an elderly man a ride on Hari Raya Haji night is warming the hearts of Malaysians.

A social media user by the name of Ajak Santero took to Facebook to share his encounter with an uncle whom they chanced upon by the roadside, hitchhiking for a ride late at night.

In the post, which has been shared over 1,200 times, the young man said he and his friends were on their motorcycles in the vicinity of Taman Medan in Petaling Jaya when they spotted an elderly man in his 50s with a sling bag by the roadside trying to hitch a ride.

Curious to find out if the elderly was in need of help, the three friends approached the uncle and asked him why he was there at such a late hour.

“Brother, can you help send me to TBS [Terminal Bersepadu Selatan],” the uncle asked.

“I want to go back to Ipoh but there is no transport for me to get to the terminal at this hour,” he added.

The elderly man then added that he went to the nearby mosque to spend the night but was asked to leave by those who guarded the mosque.

“Apparently people can only stay at the mosque up to 11pm,” he said.

Stunned to find out that the elderly man was denied to spend the night at the mosque, the three friends decided to help send him to TBS.

“We felt bad for him and quickly went home to take a spare helmet and send him to TBS,” reads the Facebook post.

Upon arrival at TBS, Ajak said the uncle broke into tears as he was touched by their kind gesture.

The three friends then asked the uncle if he had enough money to cover his travel expenses back to Ipoh.

“Although the uncle nodded he had enough cash, we decided to give him some pocket money.”

Touched by the selfless act of the three young men, the uncle thanked them and wished them Selamat Hari Raya before his departure to Ipoh.

“Hope we can see each other in Heaven,” the uncle added.