‘Healthier’ bubble tea: This PJ hospital shares useful Facebook tips for enjoying your sweet treat

The chart outlines the amount of sugar included in the levels offered by most bubble tea franchises. — Picture from Facebook/Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara

PETALING JAYA, July 25 — Bubble tea may be the nation’s favourite drink at the moment but consuming the sweet treat too often comes with a cost.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad recently advised Malaysians to shun the sinful beverage completely as a single serving can contain more than twice the recommended daily sugar intake.

But what if the cravings are just too strong and your willpower too weak?

Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara recently gave some tips on their official Facebook page to help boba lovers order a “healthier” version of the drink.

Keep some of these in mind the next time you step into your neighbourhood bubble tea store.

Get the lowest sugar level possible

One of the main tips offered by the hospital’s dietitians is to order your drink with the lowest sugar level, even aiming for no sugar at all if possible.

Their infographic states that a drink with a sugar level of 100 per cent equals to 20 teaspoons of sugar, amounting up to a whopping 400 calories.

Meanwhile, asking for a drink with 25 per cent sugar reduces the quantity to five teaspoons and 100 calories per drink.

The hospital also notes that there’s often more sugar in bubble tea compared to a can of soda. Go for fresh milk to reap the benefits of calcium and protein. — Picture from Facebook/Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara

Opt for fresh milk

If you must have your brown sugar milk boba, make sure you order it with fresh milk.

By doing so, you’ll get your fix of calcium and protein which help keep your bones, teeth, and muscles strong while preventing osteoporosis.

The hospital states that non-dairy creamer lacks such nutrients and may contain nasty additives like trans-fat and high-fructose corn syrup. Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara breaks down the calorie content of some of the most popular bubble tea toppings. — Picture from Facebook/Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara

Skip the toppings if you can

If you’re not willing to forego the delicious “bubbles” that earned the beverage its name, aim for a lower-calorie option.

Aloe vera and grass jelly clock in at 31 and 57 calories respectively, while tapioca pearls and cream cheese foam are among the worst offenders with 156 and 203 calories respectively.

Make it an occasional treat

Under no circumstances should bubble tea be consumed daily.

Excessive sugar intake can lead to a myriad of health problems including obesity, diabetes, and heart and kidney diseases.

Thus, boba lovers are advised to order a smaller size with less sugar and treat it as an occasional indulgence.