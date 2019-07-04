Top model Gigi Hadid is the new face of Michael Kors Wonderlust fragrance

Michael Kors has chosen Gigi Hadid to be the face of its Wonderlust fragrance. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 4 ― Yesterday, July 3, Michael Kors announced world-famous top model Gigi Hadid to be the face of its Wonderlust fragrance. The first shot to be unveiled from the campaign features the American model in an exotic beach paradise setting, looking more natural and spontaneous than ever.

Following Lily Aldridge, Gigi Hadid (one of the world's most famous models), will be striking a pose to embody the adventurous, exotic attitude of the Michael Kors Wonderlust perfume. This oriental gourmand fragrance, which symbolises freedom and exploration, starts off with a symphony of blossoms, topped off with spicy notes.

Specifically, Michael Kors Wonderlust opens on a bouquet of almond milk accord, Italian bergamot, Sicilian mandarin, and pink pepper, followed by dianthus, jasmine grandiflorum absolute, jasmine sambac absolute, heliotrope fragrances. The perfume's sensuality and character is fully expressed by dry notes of sandalwood Sri Lanka, cashmeran wood, and benzoin siam.

The campaign, shot by famous duo Inez & Vinoodh just in time for summer 2019, shows Gigi Hadid on an idyllic Turks and Caicos beach, the beaming model apparently genuinely relishing the moment of escape.

While she has been noticeably absent from the world's catwalks, Gigi Hadid remains one of the planet's most in-demand models, having appeared on campaigns for Moschino and Prada and walked for Berluti, Off-White, and Versace as part of the worldwide men's fashion week calendar. ― AFP-Relaxnews