Nike unveils the NikeCourt London 2019 collection

The NikeCourt Vapor x TC Knit is seen in this picture courtesy of Nike. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 26 — Nike releases its new NikeCourt London 2019 collection today, a unique take on traditional tennis whites with a mix of textured piece in both classic while and a bold black colourway.

The collection creates a tactile experience for players with its mix of textures, using mainly knitted fabrics to craft sweaters, cardigans and more vintage-inspired piece in both white and black.

“We’re challenged to dimensionalise white here,” says Abby Swancutt, Global Design Director for NikeCourt. “That’s why textures are so important. We start by asking, how does the apparel actually feel to the touch, and is the athlete comfortable? Then we continue asking how that knitted texture is experienced by the eye, both on-court and from a distance.”

Hand-crafted details include the lace on the women’s dress, or the black twill and white thread of the Swoosh on the chest. The black version of the collection will be available for retail, allowing athletes to mix-and-match pieces off the court.

There will also be two new footwear silhouettes in the collection, the NikeCourt Vapor x TC Knit, inspired by the iconic tennis signature shoe, and the NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor x Knit, which offers a sock-like fit made with strong and flexible yarns to offer support during quick on-court movements. Both feature sleek uppers in a hot lava and black colourway to add a pop of colour to the apparel collection.

The NikeCourt London collection and shoes are released today on nike.com and at select retailers. — AFP-Relaxnews