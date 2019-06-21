Catch this talk by entrepreneurs improving lives of migrant workers, medical patients at Silicon Klang Valley

The talk will feature entrepreneurs who are paving their way through the start-up scene in Malaysia. — Picture from Facebook/Imperial College Alumni Association Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, June 21 — Get ready to discover the minds behind some of Malaysia’s most exciting start-ups at Silicon Klang Valley.

Four innovative entrepreneurs will be coming together to share their stories and network with like-minded individuals as part of the event organised by the Imperial College Alumni Association Malaysia (ICAAM).

Gary Kang, who heads e-commerce and analytics at DoctorOnCall, will share his experience working at Malaysia’s first and largest telehealth platform.

A degree holder in Mathematics from Imperial College London, Kang has experience working in big data analytics and commercial optimisation across South-east Asian, European, and Middle Eastern markets.

Also joining the helm is MyCash Online founder and chief executive officer Mehedi Hasan, who aims to empower unbanked migrant workers by providing them safe and trustworthy means to make financial transactions between Malaysia and their home country.

He is a strong believer in democratising technology to improve the lives of underprivileged communities across Asia.

Wong Wai Ken will also be speaking at the event about Stashaway, the first international company to obtain approval for its robo-advisor platform by the Securities Commission Malaysia.

The brand’s country manager played a pivotal role in its Malaysian launch by establishing partnerships and cultivating marketing channels.

Last but not least, Ang Xing Xian will be sharing his experience as the co-founder of CapitalBay, a trade optimisation solution for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across various industries.

Under Ang’s leadership, CapitalBay expanded its reach through its approval from Securities Commission Malaysia to operate a P2P (peer-to-peer) financing platform.

Catch their talks from 10am on June 22 at WORQ, KL Gateway Mall.

For more details and ticketing information, head on over to the event’s official Facebook page.