Taiwanese actress Ning Chang unveiled as Elizabeth Arden skincare ambassador

NEW YORK, June 5 — Taiwanese actress Ning Chang has landed a major new role with Elizabeth Arden.

The Silk star has been snapped up by the prestige beauty brand to act as its first Asia ambassador in the company’s skincare category.

Her new position will see her feature heavily on social channels across the region, in addition to fronting ad campaigns to raise awareness of the brand’s skincare franchises.

“I am very proud to be a part of the Elizabeth Arden family, moreover as I have been using the products for many years, which makes this partnership that much more special,” Chang said in a statement.

“Ning possesses an effortless, heartfelt personality, and there is a quiet yet strong elegance in her, a type of beauty that resonates well with women around the world, and particularly with women in Asia,” explained Ava Huang, Global General Manager, Elizabeth Arden.

“Her sincere attitude exemplifies the ideals of our founder. Like Elizabeth Arden, Ning’s attitude towards strong leadership, determination and spirit makes her the perfect woman to represent the brand and engage with our Asian consumers.”

German-born Chang, who is known both for her acting and philanthropic work, and who speaks Mandarin, Taiwanese, English, and German, is not the first high-profile recruit to the Elizabeth Arden family.

In 2017, the brand unveiled the Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon as its “Storyteller-in-Chief,” with the star emphasising that she was “excited to work as a creative partner alongside the Elizabeth Arden team, producing content that celebrates the spirit of the brand, highlighting female-centric stories that illustrate women’s true life experiences which unite us all.” — AFP-Relaxnews