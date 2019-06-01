Gucci unveils 'ageless, genderless' 'Mémoire d'une Odeur' fragrance

Gucci unveiled its new perfume 'Mémoire d'une Odeur' alongside the talent from the forthcoming campaign. ― AFP pic

MILAN, June 1 ― It was during a party following the unveiling of its 2020 Cruise Collection in Rome that Gucci unveiled its latest fragrance, “Mémoire d'une Odeur,” billed as “inclusive, genderless, and ageless,” and available for purchase in August 2019.

Gucci is writing a new chapter in its olfactory history with “Mémoire d'une Odeur,” a new “universal” fragrance that gives zero importance to age or gender. The new perfume is the brainchild of Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, “who imagined fragrance as an explorer of the power of memories, bringing them back from the past and making them live in our present.”

True to form, the campaign will feature an all-star cast, handpicked by Alessandro Michele and headed by British singer and actor Harry Styles, alongside Harris Reed, musician/designer Zumi Rosow, musician Stanislas Klossowski, artists Olimpia Dior and Ariana Papademetropoulos, as well as model Leslie Winer. Glen Luchford has been retained as photographer.

The muses were all in attendance at the house's Cruise 2020 show, at Rome's Capitoline Museums.

The advertising campaign for “Mémoire d'une Odeur” will be unveiled in August, at the same time as the perfume itself. ― AFP-Relaxnews