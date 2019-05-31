Malaysian company pays tribute to fasting firefighters, police officers with ‘buka puasa’ goodie bags

The JomParkir team distributing the goodie bags to firefighters at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Fire and Rescue station. — Picture courtesy of JomParkir

PETALING JAYA, May 31 — Working in the heavy rain or extreme heat on an empty stomach is no easy feat.

That’s why end-to-end parking solutions provider JomParkir Sdn Bhd chose to celebrate public service personnel who work hard at keeping the country safe, despite having to fast.

The company recently handed out buka puasa goodie bags to firefighters, police officers, postmen, and security guards as part of their #JomPrihatin social initiative.

The goal of the project was to acknowledge the “unsung heroes” who continue to handle traffic, emergencies, and rescue operations while fasting during the holy month. Police officers on duty in Kuala Lumpur were treated to a simple but meaningful ‘buka puasa’ gift. — Picture courtesy of JomParkir

Inside the goodie bags were bottles of drinking water, dates, and sweets to help public service personnel on duty to break their fast and boost their morale.

JomParkir’s chief executive officer Muhamad Nasir said in a press release that the company wanted to give these officers a pat on the back for willingly sacrificing time with their families to serve their country.

“Many of them are not able to break fast with their families and some even miss Hari Raya celebrations with their families — all just to ensure that our nation is running and safe.

“We understand the increased need for public service personnel manning the heavy traffic congestion, emergency personnel on standby, and many others who dedicate their time to carrying out their duties, so we just wanted to play a small part in making their day.”