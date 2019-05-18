Fresh brands pop up on Paris Men's Week provisional schedule released today

The French Couture Federation has released a provisional schedule for its upcoming Paris men's week runway. ― AFP pic

PARIS, May 18 ― The French Couture Federation (La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode) has released a provisional schedule for its forthcoming Paris men's week runway, revealing several new brands to the line-up.

The shows, which are slated to run from June 18 to 23 in the French capital, will see a raft of designers present their spring 2020 collections, with three brands freshly confirmed to be switching cities from the New York event to show in Paris.

As reported by WWD, Palomo Spain and Bode will open the first day of Paris men's week, which this season becomes a full day of shows instead of the usual half-day; with Sies Marjan also switching from New York to Paris, to show his spring 2020 collection on the Saturday.

French label Phipps and Ludovic de Saint Sernin round out the new arrivals; with key returning brands to include Y/Project and Lanvin ― which will be presenting its first men's wear collection helmed by new creative director Bruno Sialelli.― AFP-Relaxnews