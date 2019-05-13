Carlsberg Golf Classic back for 26th year

Incoming managing director Ted Akiskalos officiated the launch of Carlsberg Golf Classic 2019.— Picture courtesy of Carlsberg

SHAH ALAM, May 13 — After capping off another successful year on the back of its silver jubilee last year, Carlsberg Golf Classic, the leading amateur golf tournament in the country, is back and set to add more feathers to its cap.

It is offering more than RM2.6 million in sponsorship value.

Carlsberg Golf Classic is scheduled to be held at 35 exclusive golf clubs nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak, with 37 qualifying legs from June 16 to September 14.

The tournament has proven a track record of being “probably the best golf tournament” in terms of fun, participation and prizes by taking the golfing experience to another level.

Akiskalos posing with the official sponsors of Carlsberg Golf Classic 2019 are Mercedes Benz, Adidas, Titoni, TaylorMade, Mars Whisky, Healthland, Ogawa, Saujana Hotels & Resorts, Sunplay and Pargolf. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg

Making his first appearance at this biggest and longest-running golf event was incoming Carlsberg Managing Director Ted Akiskalos.

“This year, Carlsberg Golf Classic opens its doors for the first time three golf clubs — Meru Valley Golf Club, Ipoh; Tropicana Golf and Country Resort, Petaling Jaya and Le Grandeur Palm Resort, Johor Baru — will be hosting open legs to non-members to allow more participation,” said Akiskalos at the press conference while pledging to take up golf lessons to promote the sport.

Apart from the usual fun associated with the tournament, there will be four hole-in-one prizes, consisting of a Mercedes A 200 AMG, Mercedes E 200 Avantgarde, a Titoni Master Series Dual Time watch and an Ogawa Masterdrive Massage Chair at the national finals scheduled to be held in November.