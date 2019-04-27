Malay Mail

Model Sofia Richie to launch fashion label

File picture of model Sofia Richie attending the second annual InStyle awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, on October 24, 2016. ― AFP pic
NEW YORK, April 27 ― Model Sofia Richie is launching her own fashion brand.

The model and daughter of Lionel Richie has been working on a clothing line dubbed Sofia Stone, reports WWD. The first 12-piece collection is set to debut in August, spanning bodysuits, crop tops, velvet high-waisted pants and suits.

“Over the years, buying so many clothes and seeing what I liked and didn't like and being in the modeling industry, I was around so many designers and I always take notes and tips from them,” Page Six reports Richie as saying. “It came easily and I knew all the little things I wanted and didn't want.”

Richie, who has previously starred in fashion campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger and taken to the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana and Jeremy Scott, is the latest in a string of fashion stars to launch her own line. Supermodel Kendall Jenner heads up the Kendall + Kylie lifestyle line with her sister Kylie, while Gigi Hadid recently enjoyed a successful four-season collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. Sofia's older sister Nicole also founded the House of Harlow 1960 fashion and accessories brand. ― AFP-Relaxnews

