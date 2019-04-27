Model Sofia Richie to launch fashion label

File picture of model Sofia Richie attending the second annual InStyle awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, on October 24, 2016. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 27 ― Model Sofia Richie is launching her own fashion brand.

The model and daughter of Lionel Richie has been working on a clothing line dubbed Sofia Stone, reports WWD. The first 12-piece collection is set to debut in August, spanning bodysuits, crop tops, velvet high-waisted pants and suits.

“Over the years, buying so many clothes and seeing what I liked and didn't like and being in the modeling industry, I was around so many designers and I always take notes and tips from them,” Page Six reports Richie as saying. “It came easily and I knew all the little things I wanted and didn't want.”

Richie, who has previously starred in fashion campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger and taken to the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana and Jeremy Scott, is the latest in a string of fashion stars to launch her own line. Supermodel Kendall Jenner heads up the Kendall + Kylie lifestyle line with her sister Kylie, while Gigi Hadid recently enjoyed a successful four-season collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. Sofia's older sister Nicole also founded the House of Harlow 1960 fashion and accessories brand. ― AFP-Relaxnews