From Sky Mirror to paddy fields, here are some picture-perfect spots in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Often jealous of your friends’ spectacular travel photos when scrolling through Instagram?
Well, it’s your turn to make them feel the same.
If you’re looking for a picture-perfect destination closer to home, Selangor’s beautiful natural landscape and architecture can certainly make your Instagram come to life.
Here are some Instagram-worthy destinations in Selangor hand-picked by Tourism Selangor:
1. Batu Caves, Gombak
Located 15 kilometres away from downtown Kuala Lumpur, Batu Caves attracts over 1.5 million visitors every year.
Its famous 272 steps leading to the entrance of the Sri Subramaniam Temple was recently given a colourful makeover to make it livelier.
In addition to the splendid golden statue of Lord Murugan, the main facade of the religious landmark is now a striking spread of colourful hues.
There’s also Mel’s Corner that serves the popular Gombak-district cendol durian.
2. Broga Hill, Semenyih
Broga Hill, also known as Bukit Lalang, is a hiking trail that’s popular among adventure seekers and fitness enthusiasts.
Nestled in the town of Broga in Semenyih, it offers a breath-taking view of the sunrise and sunset from the top of the hill.
Hikers can also capture panoramic shots of Kuala Lumpur City from the height of 1,213 feet at the peak.
If you’re driving or biking to Broga Hill, there’s a parking space for RM1 per entry.
3. Masjid Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz, Shah Alam
Fancy the beauty of Islamic architecture?
Masjid Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz, better known as the Blue Mosque, is one of the most stunning Islamic structures in Selangor.
Situated at Persiaran Masjid, Seksyen 14, Shah Alam, it is Malaysia’s largest mosque and also named the second largest in South-east Asia, after Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The mosque features a spectacular decorative Islamic combined with ethnic Malay architectural elements.
4. Sekinchan Paddy Field
Located 90 kilometres away from Kuala Lumpur, Sekinchan is a beachside village with a sea of breath-taking lush paddy fields.
The small village is an easy one-and-half-hour drive from Kuala Lumpur and can be enjoyed as day trip.
Famous for its stunning landscape, Sekinchan has become a must-visit place for many photographers, tourists and those who simply opt to do a photoshoot against the green backdrop.
5. Sky Mirror Kuala Selangor
Named after its mirror-like reflection of the sky, Sky Mirror is a mystery island that only emerges for several days every month.
The island is also dubbed the Selar de Uyuni of Malaysia, after similar natural wonder in Bolivia, South Africa.
Besides being a picture-perfect destination, the island is also a habitat for many marine life such as sea and baby clams that are found abundantly in the sand.
6. Empire Damansara, Petaling Jaya
Empire Damansara is the perfect place for those who enjoy arts with a little touch of modernity.
The complex celebrates art through colours and clusters of hipster cafes, which is the main reason why people flock there to grab that Insta-perfect shot.
It also offers a variety of food and beverage outlets including Metal Box, Carpe Diem, Ramen Kanbe, Bungkus, Cat in the House and Boat Noodle.