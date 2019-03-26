TripAdvisor announces London is world’s number one destination

London has been named the favourite destination for travellers worldwide. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 26 — The British capital is the top place to visit across the globe according to the Travellers’ Choice Awards announced today.

Paris is no longer the favourite place to visit worldwide. Its British neighbour has taken its crown, no doubt helped by the popularity of the royal family and the interest in its succession of marriages and births. According to TripAdvisor, reservations to view the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Place surged 231 per cent from 2017 to 2018.

While London and Paris jostle for the number one position, Europe is well represented at the upper end of this ranking of top places to go in the world. Rome came third in the list, Greece is fourth with Crete, and Spain ranks seventh with Barcelona.

TripAdvisor has based its list on internet reviews published over the past 12 months.

Top 10 traveller destinations worldwide:

1. London, UK

2. Paris, France

3. Rome, Italy

4. Crete, Greece

5. Bali, Indonesia

6. Phuket, Thailand

7. Barcelona, Spain

8. Istanbul, Turkey

9. Marrakech, Morocco

10. Dubai, United Arab Emirates — AFP-Relaxnews