Bangladeshi construction worker’s 'runway' gaze heats up the Internet

The man’s good looks were snapped by a photographer who crossed paths with him at an eatery. — Picture from Twitter/tkdnxv

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — A stunning portrait of an MRT construction worker has left social media entranced after a Twitter user named Abeden Mung posted the photo online.

Mung, a freelance photographer, took the shot which shows the unnamed Bangladeshi worker gazing straight into the camera, leaving Twitter users in awe at his chiselled features and piercing eyes.

The tweet has gotten more than 24,000 retweets and 68,000 likes so far, and Mung shared the story of how the portrait came to be in the tweet’s thread.

“He is an MRT construction worker at the site near Jalan Ipoh, near where I have breakfast each day.

“I first met him when I was doing a vlog. I didn’t have the chance to snap him because I was filming but this morning, he was there again,” he wrote.

Portrait mode on pixel 2 XL, enhanced. pic.twitter.com/JeV3po63yg — AbedenMung 📸 (@tkdnxv) March 21, 2019

Mung went on to describe the worker’s eyes as a “must” to be photographed because of their unique colour.

He also said that the worker was extremely bashful despite having looks fit for the runway.

“And he was very shy, plus he didn’t really know where to look at, maybe because I was shooting using a phone?

“Again and again, I pointed at the camera on my phone but the shots were just not right until he looked straight into the lens and started sweating a bit.

“Then I got this. Isn’t he beautiful?” Mung wrote.

Several Twitter users have been imploring the photographer to track the worker down and do a proper shoot with him, one that could maybe even lead to a modelling contract.

Get him a modelling contract!! Those eyes,face shape , lips and everything!! — Sarah Izana (@SarahIzana) March 21, 2019

Woahhhh he should be a model. His eyes are captivating. — Kausy (@heavenbublegumy) March 21, 2019

One question: why isn't this guy modelling already? Seriously! — Bob Mwangi (@BobK87) March 24, 2019

While the reception to the photo was generally positive, Mung also highlighted a number of harsh comments from Malaysian social media users who chose to invoke the stereotype of foreign workers having bad body odour.

Worldwide : “hes got amazing eyes!”

“His features are gorgeous” “he is a model” “he has perfect jawline”



Malaysian facebook users : pic.twitter.com/PHB4yOYMNx — AbedenMung 📸 (@tkdnxv) March 24, 2019

He slammed the comments as a cheap way for prejudiced people to feel superior and other users quickly chimed in to defend the worker, saying that people should take a look in the mirror first before thinking about attacking others.