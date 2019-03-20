Zoo Negara elephant gets treated to ‘spa day’ with kunyit massage

Turmeric powder is said to have various health benefits for both humans and animals. — Picture from Facebook/AdabiMY

PETALING JAYA, March 20 — One lucky elephant at Zoo Negara got to enjoy a special beauty routine this week with a serbuk kunyit or turmeric powder massage.

Photos uploaded to spice manufacturer’s Adabi Consumer’s Facebook page show the gentle giant having the powder rubbed into its skin by various handlers, turning it into a bright shade of yellow.

More than seven kilogrammes of the South Asian ingredient was used to cover the entire body of the creature.

The ingredient is known to have various health and beauty perks not just for humans but for animals as well.

Facebook users couldn’t help but notice the look of satisfaction in the elephant’s eyes as it enjoyed the massage. — Picture from Facebook/AdabiMY

According to Adabi Consumer’s post, turmeric powder is able to treat small wounds, heal insect bites, act as an antiseptic, and restore the skin’s vitality.

After the relaxing massage, the elephant continued to sport its yellow look for some time so that the spice’s natural benefits could seep into its skin.

The company also said that it was a common practice for zoos to use turmeric powder on their elephants to maintain the health of the animal’s skin.

The Facebook post has since gone viral with more than 11,000 shares so far.

One social media user commented on the elephant’s contented expression while getting the massage.

“Its eyes show the satisfaction of being pampered,” wrote Khairul Ashraf Muhamad.

Others chimed in on the health benefits of turmeric powder, relating their own experiences of using the spice to solve their skin problems.