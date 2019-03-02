The boldest beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week so far

A model presents a creation by Rick Owens during the Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris February 28, 2019. ― AFP pic

PARIS, March 2 ― Paris Fashion Week is well and truly underway, and the city's designers have offered up plenty of hair and makeup inspiration for Fall/Winter 2019. We take stock of some of the wilder looks to have graced the catwalks of the French capital over the past week.

Courreges

Dramatic, statement-making eyelashes have been a running theme throughout the Fall 2019 shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris, but the Courreges take on the trend was one of the most eyecatching. Pom-pom-style fake lashes in vibrant hues fluttered away at the brand's show, making for an abstract yet intriguing look.

Rick Owens

Prosthetic makeup saw the Rick Owens models' faces transformed into strange, futuristic and gruesome shapes, in a look that was theatrical, dramatic and visually striking. Blurry, dark red lips and messy hair added to the surreal, eccentric effect.

Models present creations for Maison Margiela during the Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris February 27, 2019. ― AFP pic

Maison Margiela

Why stick to one flick when you could have two? Bold double eyeliner flicks stole the show at Maison Margiela, teamed with a fearlessly dark and angular brow that swept up towards the temples.

Marine Serre

Chunky, graphic eyeliner was also the main focus of the beauty look at the Marine Serre show, where it was extended down the sides of the nose, lending the look a theatrical, grunge-inspired vibe. Bold brows and matte complexions added polish to the look.

A model presents a creation by Manish Arora during the Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris February 28, 2019. ― AFP pic

Manish Arora

Face paint and matching eyeshadow in tones of blue, pink or green made the Manish Arora show a riot of color. The artistic beauty look was completed with neon and patterned manicures. ― AFP-Relaxnews