Louis Vuitton or not, man cuts luxury handbag to show disappointment with boutique staff (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, March 1 ― What do you do if you’re not satisfied with the service at an upscale boutique?

If you’re Zainal Abidin Awang, there’s no need to shout but simply cut up the bag you just purchased as a signal of disapproval.

The Facebook user’s shocking response was first reported by Sinar Harian after a viral video surfaced on the social media platform depicting an annoyed but calm Zainal using a pair of scissors to cut his handbag when a boutique staff’s customer service did not meet his standards.

“They’re thinking I’m a first time LV (Louis Vuitton) buyer. So I cut this in front of you so you can see, don’t ever treat your customer like you treat me,” Zainal can be heard saying the video.

According to the Malay language portal, Zainal claimed he was mistreated by the employees who looked down on him and his friend Ismail Ariffin Lepat, who recorded the video, because of their casual outfits and hairstyle.

It was reported that Zainal visited the store in slippers while his friend Ismail sported dreadlocks.

Zainal had popped by the boutique in Kuala Lumpur to get his name embossed on his newly-purchased bag but his request was rejected by the staff member.

“I’m sorry but I can’t take it that my friend and our race are being insulted on our own land.

“I bought this bag three days ago and came to get my name embossed but he (the staff) said no because he was worried if it was ruined, I would be angry. I told him to just do it and asked what his problem was.

“I said, ‘you can’t treat me and my friend like monkeys so you can take this LV bag’ and then I cut the LV bag in front of him,” Zainal explained in a post on Facebook.

The angry customer also shared an image of the limited-edition green duffle bag which he was carrying and is said to be worth approximately RM21,120 on e-commerce site eBay.