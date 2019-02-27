AirAsia BIG partners Kiwi.com to offer faster ways earning BIG points

AirAsia BIG members are being given the chance to win a total of one million BIG Points for all flight bookings made with Kiwi.com via the AirAsia BIG website or mobile app between February 25 and March 31, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — AirAsia BIG is partnering Kiwi.com, an online travel agency to offer its members the ability to earn points on all non-AirAsia flight bookings and itineraries.

In a statement today, AirAsia BIG said under the partnership, its members would gain access to an array of flight options, not just in AirAsia’s network but across all airlines at Kiwi.com.

“In addition, BIG members who book flights with Kiwi.com via the AirAsia BIG website or mobile app will earn one BIG Points for every RM2 spent,” it said.

To kick off the partnership, AirAsia BIG members are being given the chance to win a total of one million BIG Points for all flight bookings made with Kiwi.com via the AirAsia BIG website or mobile app between February 25 and March 31, 2019.

Ten BIG Members with the highest spend in a single transaction would win prizes up to 500,000 BIG points.

AirAsia BIG chief executive officer Spencer Lee said under the partnership, BIG member benefits would only get bigger and better, as the company continue to develop and integrate more guest-obsessed travel and lifestyle products and services.

“This partnership allows us to push boundaries when it comes to new ways of earning BIG Points and we look forward to sharing even more exciting features and offers for members in the coming months,” he added. — Bernama